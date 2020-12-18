Two held for cheating unemployed youth by providing fake job visa in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): Two persons were held for cheating unemployed youth by providing fake job visa in Hyderabad.

According to police, "December 17, on credible information, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, Central Zone Team apprehended two fraudsters namely Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed @ Haseeb and Mohammed Ahmed Suleman who cheated the unemployed youth and collected huge money by impersonating as a travel agent on the pretext of providing jobs in Australia, Oman, and other foreign countries and illegally possessing Original Passports of the candidates."

Police said, the accused Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed @ Haseeb who is native of Hyderabad, who studied up to Intermediate and discontinued his studies and started doing various private jobs, but the earnings were not sufficient to lead a lavish life.

The accused is acquainted with the procedure of Visa processing and documentation work for immigration to foreign countries.

According to police, he hatched a plan along with one of his friend's Shah Varshal @ Varshal, a resident of Gujarat and started luring the jobless aspirants on false promises to provide job visa to work in foreign countries such as Australia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, New Zealand and other foreign countries for good salary for which he took the help of Mohammed Ahmed Suleman, resident of Bazarghat, Nampally, Hyderabad to bring the jobless aspirants to him. He collected about Rs 2 to 2.5 Lakh from each candidate as per their financial status for the Visa process.



Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed explained the job visa processing work and assured the candidates about the job visa and collect their original passport and other documents of the candidate along with some advance amount from the candidate.

Later he sent the scanned passport copies and other related documents of the candidates to Shah Varshal resident of Gujarat, who prepared and send a fake Visit Visa copy of candidate to Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed over WhatsApp. After receiving the fake visit visa of the candidate, Haseeb Ahmed sends the same to the candidate through WhatsApp or give them directly and demanded the balance amount to get their passports and job visa.

Once the candidate pays the balance amount and asks about the job visa and passport, he use to avoid their calls and would not give proper information on one or another pretext.

Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed and Shah Varshal shared the amount among themselves and give the commission amount to sub-agent Mohammed Ahmed Suleman who used to provide reference of the candidates. In this manner, the above said accused persons cheated about 15-20 members by collecting huge amounts from innocent jobless aspirants. Some of the candidates filed cases against them in their local police Stations.

So far, they are wanted in (06) cases in the limits of Hyderabad Commissionerate.

The accused Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed was handed over to Station House Officer, Nampally Police Station Hyderabad and the accused Mohammed Ahmed Suleman was handed over to Station House Officer Humayunnagar Police Station for taking further action. Efforts are in progress to apprehend the absconding accused Shah Varshal resident of Gujarat. (ANI)

