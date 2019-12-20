Two held for distributing pamphlets with inciting content about NRC: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Two people have been taken into custody for distributing pamphlets with inciting content on them regarding National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi Police on Thursday.

The two persons are being interrogated by the police.

The identities of the persons are yet to be revealed by the police.

Earlier in the day, in a bid to maintain law and order, police detained 37 people from North East Delhi under the preventive detention, since the start of protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East, Ved Prakash on Thursday.



Section 144 was imposed in the north-east area and Red Fort area to maintain law and order hours after a request by a Swaraj Abhiyan for a peaceful march against the Citizenship Amendment Act was denied by the police from Red Fort area to Shaheed Park, ITO for today.



Protests escalated in Delhi on Sunday over the CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)





