Two held for duping man of Rs 5 lakh in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 11 (ANI): A man in Kaladera village of Jaipur was allegedly duped of Rs five lakhs by two people in the name of selling an owl, said the police.

"A man named Jagdish filed a complaint in Kaladera police station on August 9. The victim told that he was promised an owl worth ninety lakhs by two people named Sayarmal Bawariya and Bhanwar who later absconded after receiving five lakhs from him," said Sandeep Saraswat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jaipur Rural on Wednesday.



According to Saraswat, Jagdish was tempted by a profit of eighty-five lakhs in the transaction.

"The two accused have been arrested," he stated.

Saraswat told that the investigation is underway to know more about the accused and if they have other accomplices. "We are investigating if they have duped other people in the same manner," he added. (ANI)

