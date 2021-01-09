Two held for duping woman on pretext of job in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of providing her job, police said.

The accused have been identified as Parul Jawa and Naresh Kumar.

The complainant Madhu Jha alleged that she visited a placement agency in east Delhi's Shakarpur for an interview for the post of ticketing and passenger handling executive where she met the HR Head and some other employees.



"They initially demanded Rs 6,500 from her on the pretext of providing a job stating that the amount will be refunded to her after she received her first salary. The complainant agreed to pay the amount. However, later on the agency again demanded Rs 8,000 from her," Jha stated in her complaint to Shakarpur police station on December 21.

The police said that the company again demanded money from Jha.

"The complainant got suspicious and visited the above address again but found the office has already vanished from there. During enquiry of the complaint, several other victims were also found," police said. (ANI)

