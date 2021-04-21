Two held for harbouring LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): In a joint operation with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two people for aiding and abetting terrorists.

"In a joint operation by Bandipura Police and CRPF, two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have been arrested for aiding and abetting terrorists to TRF or LeT Terrorists. The OGWs were also found to be instigating youth to join terror outfits. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," the police said in a statement.



The police said that the two arrested were found to be involved in terrorist activities as well as actively harbouring and providing shelter and logistics to TRF/LeT Terrorists.

"The OGWs were also found to be evoking the emotions of gullible youth and motivating them to join terrorist ranks. The OGWs have been arrested and incriminating material has been recovered from them," said an official statement.

On April 14, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, along with three over ground workers (OGWs), were arrested by Kulgam Police in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

