Two held for kidnapping, raping minor girl in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Two people have been arrested in connection with a case of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Gorakhpur, informed the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday.

As per Sunil Gupta, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gorakhpur, a family in Gola block of the district informed the police on August 15 that two people who live close to their village abducted their 17-year-old daughter.

"In the Gola area, in the afternoon of August 15, a family informed police that on the night of August 14 two people who live close to their village took their 17-year-old daughter on a motorcycle. They found her the next day," he said.

He added that the police filed an FIR immediately, and both the accused have been arrested.

"Within 24 hours we have arrested both the named accused, and we will make sure that strict punishment will be given to them," he added.

The father of the minor informed ANI that his daughter's body was singed with cigarette butts.

Earlier on Monday, three teenagers were booked and arrested for raping a teenage girl during the intervening night of August 15 and August 16, at a village in the Biswan Police Station of Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Another girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Itanagar in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Later, the police recovered her body from a sugarcane field in Itanagar.

Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said two men have been booked under offences of murder and gangrape, adding that action will also be taken against them under the National Security Act. (ANI)

