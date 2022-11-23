Two held for looting Rs 1.2 crore at gunpoint in broad daylight in Gwalior; money recovered

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): The police arrested two persons for looting Rs 1.2 crore from an employee of a trading company at a gunpoint in a broad daylight. The employee along with the driver had gone to deposit the cash at the Bank of Baroda Inderganj branch in Gwalior.

The incident occurred in front of Rajiv Plaza near the Inderganj intersection in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district around 11 am on Monday. The whole incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas.

The driver of the company along with his two associates had planned the theft. The police arrested two accused, including the driver of the company while one accused is still at large. The police also recovered the money from the accused.



Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Sanghi said that Munshi (accountant of the company) and the driver used to deposit hefty amounts in the bank at regular intervals. Both of the employees always had information about how much money they were carrying due to which Pramod Gurjar's intention wavered. He along with two companions, including one of his relatives, planned the theft.

During police interrogation, the accused driver said that they executed the theft according to the plan. As soon as they reached the Rajiv Plaza in the city, the two thieves stopped the car. One of them put the gun on the employees and another thief took the money from the trunk of the car and fled.

"When we checked the CCTV footage and interrogated the employees, the driver of the company made contradictory remarks. After that we interrogated him several times then he confessed to the crime and narrated the whole story," SSP Sanghi said.

SSP Sanghi further said, "We have arrested the driver and one accused who put the gun so far. The loot amount and the gun also have been recovered. Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused." (ANI)

