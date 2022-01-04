Two held for murder in Delhi's Dakshinpuri

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday informed that two, including a juvenile, have been apprehended for the alleged murder of a man in his 20s in Dakshinpuri over a dispute.



As per the police, the victim, Abhishek, was brought dead to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital with a stab wound on the chest.

A case under section 302/34 (Criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused Arun and the juvenile at Ambedkar Nagar police station, and the murder weapon (knife) has also been recovered, the police said. (ANI)

