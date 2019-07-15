Representative image
Representative image

Two held for murder of 18-year-old boy in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 02:55 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): South Delhi Police has arrested two persons - Amit and Ishan - in connection with the brutal murder of an 18-year-old boy.
The two persons were arrested while police were investigating the case of a missing 18-year-old boy, identified as Niraj, registered at Saket police station.
According to the police, Niraj had borrowed some money from Amit which he was unable to repay. Amit got furious over this and hatched a conspiracy with Ishan to kill Niraj.
As per the plan, the duo took Niraj to Manesar on June 27 where they made him drink liquor and later killed him. They carried the body into the jungle, smashed it with a brick and set it ablaze so that Niraj couldn't be identified, police said.
The deceased's family raised suspicion over Amit and after sustained interrogation, he broke down and revealed the crime. Subsequently, Ishan was also arrested by the police.
A skeleton has been recovered and sent for autopsy. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 02:58 IST

Solan mishap: FIR lodged against owner of building

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged against the owner of the building that collapsed here on Sunday, said Solan Deputy Commissioner KC Chaman.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 02:51 IST

Chandrayaan-2 launch called off due to technical snag

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): In a last-minute revision of schedule, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the launch of India's second lunar mission 'Chandrayaan-2' has been called off due to a technical snag.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 02:47 IST

Hyderabad: Another woman accuses reality show organisers of...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Another case of casting couch has come to the fore in Hyderabad, wherein a Telugu actress has claimed that organisers of a popular TV reality show asked for sexual favours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 01:44 IST

Bihar floods: JD (U) MP faces wrath of villagers over 'negligence'

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 15 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) MP from Jhanjharpur constituency, RP Mandal, who went to Bihar's Madhubani to take stock of the flood situation in Naruar village, faced the wrath of villagers for allegedly showing negligence and laid back attitude towards the people reeli

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 00:53 IST

Lucknow woman who jumped off building identified as former Coast...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): The woman who allegedly committed suicide by jumping from her apartment in Lucknow on Saturday has been identified as former Coast Guard Official Sneha Katyat.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:14 IST

Mismatch between FIR and receiving copy, alleges journalist who...

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Woman journalist, Sasmita Acharya who had filed a complaint against BJD MP from Kendrapara Anubhav Mohanty alleged on Sunday that there is a mismatch between the FIR she filed and the receiving copy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:07 IST

Mumbai youth drowns in Aksa beach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): A 24-year-old man drowned at Mumbai's Aksa Beach in Malvani Gaon on Sunday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:06 IST

AAP MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over 'Centre using agencies...

New Delhi [India], July 14 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha for Monday on the issue of "Centre using government agencies to target opponents".

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:04 IST

Punjab will not tolerate any pro-Khalistan sloganeering

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jul 14 (ANI): Various organisations in Punjab have raised concerns over Pakistan's ill-fated designs to create disturbance in Punjab by giving a push to pro-Khalistan secessionist movement by a handful of people sitting offshore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:04 IST

Pak-based Khalistani terrorists smuggling drugs to fuel...

New Delhi [India], Jul 14 (ANI): In a sensational revealing by intelligence sources, Pakistan is using pro-Khalistan Sikh terrorists to smuggle drugs into India via carpet exports to the west and south-east Asia for fuelling militancy in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:51 IST

Siddaramaiah holds meeting with rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah met Congress leader and rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy, hours after he held a meeting with party MLAs at Taj Vivanta here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:45 IST

Odisha: 3 persons including forest official held for extortion

Bargarh (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Three persons including a forest official have been arrested by Bhatli police on the charges of extortion here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl