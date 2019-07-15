Two held for murder of 18-year-old boy in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): South Delhi Police has arrested two persons - Amit and Ishan - in connection with the brutal murder of an 18-year-old boy.

The two persons were arrested while police were investigating the case of a missing 18-year-old boy, identified as Niraj, registered at Saket police station.

According to the police, Niraj had borrowed some money from Amit which he was unable to repay. Amit got furious over this and hatched a conspiracy with Ishan to kill Niraj.

As per the plan, the duo took Niraj to Manesar on June 27 where they made him drink liquor and later killed him. They carried the body into the jungle, smashed it with a brick and set it ablaze so that Niraj couldn't be identified, police said.

The deceased's family raised suspicion over Amit and after sustained interrogation, he broke down and revealed the crime. Subsequently, Ishan was also arrested by the police.

A skeleton has been recovered and sent for autopsy. (ANI)

