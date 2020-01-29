Two held for murdering 20-year-old in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old resident of Shahbad Daulatpur area.

The accused have been identified as 25-year-old Ankit Tushir and 19-year-old Anshu, both residents of the same area as the deceased Rohan Noonwal.

According to police, the incident happened on January 25 after an altercation broke out among three of them. "Ankit Tushir was having a love affair with a girl and he was beaten by the girl's family. Tushir had a doubt that Rohan was in touch with the girl's family so he planned murder with his friend Anshu," police said.

"Both the accused took Rohan to Hyderpur water treatment plant canal on the pretext of clearing the misunderstanding and pushed him into the canal after a fight," police added.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the K N Katju Narg police station and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

