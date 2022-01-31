Two held for operating illegal arms manufacturing factory in UP's Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): As many as two people were arrested by the police for allegedly operating an illegal arms manufacturing factory near the Rudauli police station area in Ayodhya.



Ayodhya Rural Superintendent of Police, Atul Sonkar told ANI, "We have arrested two people who were operating an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Rudauli police station area in Ayodhya."

"The Police recovered 11 pistols, two cartridges, three semi-finished firearms and other weapons-making equipment from both of them," the police official said.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

