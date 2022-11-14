Two held for possessing 155 kgs of poppy husk in Punjab's Pathankot

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], November 14 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly possessing poppy husk (drugs) in Taragarh, Pathankot in Punjab, informed Superintendent of Police Harpal Singh.

The police recovered 155 kgs of the poppy husk (drugs) after a truck was stopped and searches were conducted, added the SP.





According to the police, the truck was coming from Madhya Pradesh. A case has been filed under NDPS Act.

"155 kgs of the poppy husk (drugs) were seized by police in Taragarh, Pathankot after a truck was stopped & searches were conducted. The truck was coming from Madhya Pradesh. Two persons including the driver nabbed. Case filed under NDPS Act," Pathankot SP told ANI. (ANI)

