Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Two people have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the limits of Raghurampur police station.



"On October 8, father of the victim submitted an application stating that his minor daughter was raped on pretext of marriage," ASI US Kashyap said.

Based on investigation the two men have been arrested under relevant sections, he said. (ANI)