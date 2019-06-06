Two held for rash driving, after mob protests and goes on rampage

Jagat Puri (Delhi) [India], June 6 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Wednesday night after a car, which they were in, allegedly ploughed into a crowd of people dispersing after Eid prayers at a mosque in Khureji Village, near Jagat Puri here, police said.

While there were no casualites, enraged people blocked access to Anand Vihar and damaged many DTC buses near Jagatpuri on Wednesday.

Police used CCTV footage obtained from the area to launch a probe and recovered the car and found the white Honda City was stolen from Madhu Vihar on May 30.

Police arrested one person identified as Shahrukh along with a female acquaintance in this connection.

The accused Shahrukh, who has several cases registered against him was apparently evading police when he entered the lane near the mosque and sped away, almost ramming into the crowd dispersing from the mosque.

Soon after this incident an agitated mob protested outside the Jagat Puri police station, damaged DTC buses and blocked the access to Madhu Vihar.

Police managed to pacify the mob and reopen the access road. A case was registered against him under the Indian Penal Code section 307 and section 34. (ANI)

