Two held for sharing child pornography on social media in TN

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly uploading and sharing child pornography videos and photos on social media sites, police said.

The accused have been identified as N Kumar and N Senthilkumar.

The arrests were made based on information from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and the Cybercrime Police.

A case has been registered against them under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

