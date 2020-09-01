Two held for smuggling liquor from Telangana to Andhra

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Police officials have arrested two persons on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling over 100 liquor bottles from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, said police.

The two accused have been identified as Devarakonda Srinivas Rao and Devarakonda Rajesh, who hail from Aswaraopeta town of Khammam district, Telangana.

Vissannapeta circle excise inspector JS Balaji said, "The excise police were checking vehicles at Polavaram village in Chatrai Mandal, close to the Telangana border at 5 am today. Police interrogated two persons travelling on a two-wheeler as their movement was suspicious and their body shape was also looking bit strange. The police then found 101 liquor bottles (180 ml each) tied around their chests."

He further said that the liquor bottles and motorcycle were seized by the police officials and a case was filed against them under Section 34A of the Andhra Pradesh Excise Act. Later, they were produced before the magistrate. (ANI)

