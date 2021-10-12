Two held for snatching mobile phones in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Delhi police on Sunday arrested two men in Delhi's Bawana for allegedly snatching mobile phones, said the Delhi Police.

Eight mobile phones, one country-made pistol, two live cartridges were recovered from them, added the police.

The two have been identified as Suraj Mallik and Rashid and were the lead members of the syndicate, as per the police.



Another person, Raja, who helping them has not been arrested so far, the police said.

According to the police, the accused used to snatch dozens of mobile phones every day and sell them for Rs 200-300. They sold the phones through agents to avoid coming into direct contact with the buyers and to conceal their identity.

On Sunday, under the Hawk Operation, a team of police officials saw the suspects on a bike near the Ganga Toli Temple in Sector 4 Bawana. The police directed the riders to stop but they tried to escape by speeding up.

However, they hit a car and fell down and were arrested (ANI)

