Two held for snatching phone in Delhi, after exchange of fire with police

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Two men have been arrested for allegedly snatching a man's mobile phone on Wednesday and firing at police in the national capital Delhi Police said.

The accused identified as Sonu, 24 and Sunil 33 were arrested yesterday and one pistol, two live rounds and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from them, police said on Friday.

A senior police official said, "A police team was patrolling near L block in Sector 5 of Bawana industrial area around 2.30 pm on Wednesday when a person walked up to them and pointed towards two men on a bike alleging that they snatched his mobile phone."

Police started chasing the bike and directed the suspects to stop the vehicle using a loudspeaker. The officer said the pillion rider opened fire. "The police too fired three rounds, but the suspects managed to flee after entering narrow streets of Sannoth village," he said.



Various teams were formed for the identification and arrest of the accused.

The official further added, "On Friday, police got information about the two accused and laid a trap on urban extension road (UER)-II road towards Shahpur Garhi village. Around 5 pm, the suspects were spotted coming from the UER-I and UER-II linking road towards Shahpur Garhi on a bike."

The police tried to stop them but the duo attempted to flee while firing three rounds towards police and in retaliation police fired five rounds. A bullet hit the right leg of accused Sonu and he was arrested and soon the other accused Sunil too was nabbed.

A case has been registered under Section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (Punishment for theft) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under 25 Arms Act, said the police official.

The accused had previous involvement in 24 criminal activities and further investigation is underway, said police. (ANI)

