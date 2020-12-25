Two held for stabbing man to death following road rage incident in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 25 (ANI): Jharkhand Police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man.



Rohit Kashyap was allegedly stabbed to death following a road rage incident in Argora area of Ranchi on December 19. The police said that altercation took place between deceased and accused persons on overtaking issue under Argora police station limits.

"The deceased was returning home at night when a scooter overtook his vehicle at high speed. He then objected the scooter rider for driving at such a high speed. It led to an altercation followed by stabbing by accused. He was stabbed multiple times," Saurabh, Superintendent of Police Ranchi city told ANI on Thursday.

"Such incidents have been reported in cities like Delhi. It is the first case of road rage in Ranchi. We have decided to enhance our night patrolling in many areas to stop such type of incidents. Two accused have been arrested. We have seized the knife that was used in the murder," he added. (ANI)

