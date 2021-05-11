Two held in Bengaluru for selling Remdesivir injections at exorbitant rates

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI): Karnataka Police on Monday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in illegally selling Remdesivir injection at exorbitant rates here in Bengaluru.

According to Kamal Pant, the Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City, accused Malathesh and Shanmukhayya used to steal the vials from the hospitals they used to work for and sell them at Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per vial.

17 Remdesivir injections have been seized and further investigation is underway, he added.





Last month, the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru had arrested three persons on for alleged illegal stocking and black marketing of Remdesivir injections.

After the number of COVID-19 cases increased in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, the demand for Remdesivir has also increased.



Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19. (ANI)

