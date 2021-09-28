Two held in Delhi by Uttarakhand STF for duping Dehradun-resident of Rs 29 lakhs

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 28 (ANI): Two persons were arrested from New Delhi for allegedly duping a Dehradun-resident of Rs 29 lakhs, said Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday.

According to STF, the accused duped the Dehradun-resident on the pretext of an insurance policy.



The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Vijender Kumar.

During the raid, the STF recovered 11 mobile phones, three ATM cards, a Point of Sale (POS) machine and other electronic gadgets.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

