Two held in Dongri for killing youth suspecting him to be thief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Dongri police have arrested two persons after they allegedly killed a youth suspecting him to be a thief after he entered a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) godown in the Wadi Bunder area.

The victim who suffered serious injuries was taken to JJ hospital where the doctor declared him dead.



The incident took place on Sunday early morning.

The deceased has been identified as Majid Sajid Ali while the accused have been identified as Mangesh Kaundar,35, and Suraj Bolke, 24.

According to Mumbai police, the incident took place at Wadi Bunder under the limits of Dongri police station. Both the accused, contact workers of the BMC have been arrested. (ANI)

