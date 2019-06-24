Two held in Dwarka couple murder case

Mohan Garden (New Delhi) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two men in connection with the Mohan Garden (Dwarka) couple murder case.

The main accused has been identified as Vikas alias Vinod and the other as Santosh Rai.

According to the police, Vikas had a liking for the couple's daughter and murdered her parents to get them out of the way. He allegedly attacked and murdered the wife, Shanti Singh (47), first using a knife and then killed her husband Hari Ballabh (51). The daughter, however, was unaware of the crime.

Vikas is already married and his family lives in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. "We interrogated every relative and close friend of the family. We also obtained CCTV footage of the area. Vikas alias Vinod from Gwalior is an MBA graduate. We found contradictions in his statements. We interrogated him and put in place his involvement in the case. He was present alone at the scene of the crime. His blood-stained clothes have been recovered. Rs 1,40,500 in cash and the knife used in the crime have been recovered," DCP Dwarka Alphonse said at a press conference here.

"We have also arrested Santosh Rai who was aware of the crime and helped Vikas after he murdered the couple," he added.

Police said Vikas met Ballabh's family last year and since then had grown close to them after he helped them to get a rented accommodation in the city.

Police had received a PCR call on Saturday from the daughter after she found her parents had sustained multiple stab injuries on their neck and stomach after she reached her residence in the evening. The police team tried to shift the duo to a hospital but CATS ambulance declared them brought dead. (ANI)

