Two held in Ludhiana with 2.17 kg heroin

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], February 28 (ANI): Ludhiana Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons and seized 2.17 kg heroin from the Sabzi Mandi area on Saturday.

Acting on information, police intercepted a truck near Salem Tabri area in Sabzi Mandi and seized 2 kg and 17 gm of heroin.



Police arrested Kamaljit Singh Kamal and Bhupendra Singh and registered cases against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Surendra Kumar Superintendent of Police (SP) STF Ludhiana told reporters here.

According to police, the accused have brought the heroin from Attari border to hand it over to a person namely Pavan in Ludhiana.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

