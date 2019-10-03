The two accused arrested by Jodhpur Police for giving life threat to Salman Khan. (Photo/ANI)
The two accused arrested by Jodhpur Police for giving life threat to Salman Khan. (Photo/ANI)

Two held in Salman Khan death threat case

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:21 IST

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Two men have been arrested in connection with a life threat to Bollywood star Salman Khan, police said on Thursday.
As per cops, the duo, identified as Jagdish and Jeki, have admitted that they threatened the actor to gain popularity among people.
On September 16, a threat post on Facebook by an account named Gary Shooter carried a photo of Salman Khan with a red cross, and read, "Salman, think, you can save yourself from Indian law, however, Vishnoi Samaj and Sopu Party has announced death sentence for you. You are an accused in Sopu's court. Salaam sahid da nu; Respect girls; Save animals; Avoid drugs and help poors; Sukha kahlon Garry".
The post had appeared before the actor scheduled hearing in Jodhpur court on September 27 in the blackbuck killing case.
"Two people have been arrested. After interrogating them, we came to know that it was only to gain cheap popularity. The accused were a part of a car theft ring," Praveen Acharya, Circle Inspector at Chopasani Police station, told media persons.
Khan, who is accused in the blackbuck poaching case, had skipped the Jodhpur court's hearing on the said day.

In 1998, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and a local Dushyant Singh had allegedly killed two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 blockbuster 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:31 IST

Manmohan Singh among star campaigners for Rajasthan bypolls;...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Congress on Thursday released the list of its star campaigners for the Rajasthan bye-polls and named 40 leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who would be canvassing for the party in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:27 IST

INX media: Did not influence witnesses, Chidambaram tells SC

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea in the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:16 IST

J-K: Recruitment rally to induct personnel to JKLI regiment

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A two-day recruitment rally by the Indian Army commenced here on Thursday for inducting candidates into the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) regiment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:12 IST

Haryana polls: Kumari Selja denies Tanwar's claim of...

New Delhi (India) Oct 3 (ANI): A day after Congress leader Ashok Tanwar accused his party of "manipulation" in ticket distribution, outfits' Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja on Thursday dismissed his claims and said the tickets were allotted as per Central Election Committee (CEC) rules.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Visakhapatnam: Devotees throng Kanaka Maha Lakshmi Temple to...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Devotees thronged Kanaka Maha Lakshmi Temple here to participate in the special Navaratri 'Alankaram' and to offer prayers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:58 IST

'Navratri gift' for Jammu, says PM Modi after Delhi-Katra Vande...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the launch of the New Delhi- Katra Vande Bharat Express as a "special Navratri gift" for Vaishno Devi pilgrims and said it will provide a big boost for tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:48 IST

K'taka: Three men drown in Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Three people drowned in Mandya on Thursday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:38 IST

Haryana polls: Chautala's JJP pitches Tej Bahadur Yadav against...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF constable who unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi will compete against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal constituency.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:36 IST

Kerala: Deadline to vacate Maradu flats ends, anxious owners...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): With the deadline to vacate Maradu apartment complexes ending on Thursday, several families residing in its flats have shifted to other places but for some anxious owners the search for alternate accommodation continues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:31 IST

SC reserves order on pleas challenging amendments to SC/ST Act

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a batch of petitions challenging the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, which rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against th

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:23 IST

Maharashtra polls: Aaditya Thackeray files nomination from Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday filed his nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai for the ensuing state polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:22 IST

Karnataka floods: CM Yediyurappa slams opposition for creating...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday clarified that the state has enough funds to implement effective flood relief measures and denied opposition's claim that the Centre failed to release additional funds for the same.

Read More
iocl