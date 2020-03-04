Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two people here on Wednesday for being in possession of 5.83 kg gold worth Rs 2.53 crores.
According to the officials, the suspects were apprehended near Bidhan Nagar in Darjeeling. A case has been filed under the provisions of the Customs Act.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Two held in WB's Darjeeling for being in possession of 5.83 kg gold
ANI | Updated: Mar 04, 2020 20:28 IST
