Two held in WB's Darjeeling for being in possession of 5.83 kg gold

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two people here on Wednesday for being in possession of 5.83 kg gold worth Rs 2.53 crores.

According to the officials, the suspects were apprehended near Bidhan Nagar in Darjeeling. A case has been filed under the provisions of the Customs Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

