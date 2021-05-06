Two held including ambulance driver for black marketing oxygen cylinders in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Two people were apprehended in Delhi on Thursday including an ambulance driver and an emergency medical technician for their alleged involvement in black marketing oxygen cylinders amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the police said.

As the national capital witnessed a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, the demand for life-saving medical equipment including medical oxygen increased significantly.

According to the police, ambulance driver Shambhu Yadav, 244, used to refill his oxygen cylinders for the ambulance and then sold them to patients in need at exorbitant prices.



22-year-old Anoop Kumar, the emergency medical technician, was his associate in finding the people who were in dire need of oxygen.

A case has been registered against the two accused under the Essential Commodities Act, section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, and section 51 of Disaster Management Act at Neb Sarai police station.

One filled oxygen cylinder with a capacity of 50 litres has been recovered from their possession. (ANI)

