Two held, over 9 kg charas recovered in Himachal's Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Kullu Police has arrested two persons for possession of 9.099 kilograms of charas on Sunday.

Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kullu said, "9.099 kilograms of charas was recovered by the team of Manikaran Police Post patrolling at Shangna Bridge".

The team was performing a regular check in the area when they found a bag full of charas in a Maruti van.



The two accused, namely the driver Dharam Singh aged 49 years, and the co-passenger Sher Singh aged 59 years, were intercepted immediately. Both accused are residents of Dunkhra village of Bhunter in Kullu.

The accused have been arrested and the police has seized the 9.099 kg of charas, along with the van.

A case has been filed on the accused, and further inquiry is underway. (ANI)

