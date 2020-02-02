Two held with 3kg opium and Rs 43 lakh

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Special Task Force of Ludhiana has arrested two men and recovered contraband and Rs 43 lakh from their possession on Saturday, said Snehdeep Sharma, Additional Inspector General (AIG) of STF.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Raman Dhawan, a resident of Chhabra Colony on Pakhowal Road and Nitin Khurana, a resident of Model Town in Ludhiana.

Acting on secret information, the police arrested both the accused along with Creta car, 3 kg 100 grams of opium, 43 lakhs of drug money and electronic 'kanda' and other items used to sell opium near Chhabra Colony.

In the police investigation, it was found that Raman Dhawan was in the business of car cell shops and Nitin was involved in the plywood business but for the last two and a half years they got involved in the drug business.

The case under relevant section has been registered and further investigation is on, said police. (ANI)

