Two held with 7.5 kg of opium in Haryana

Karnal (Haryana) [India], December 3 (ANI): Two persons were held with 7.5 kg of opium in Karnal district, police said on Thursday.

Sharing the information, the Haryana Police spokesperson informed that a team of Special Task Force had intercepted a car near a filling station and seized 7.5 kg of opium. The arrested persons were identified as Shubha Singh of Karnal and Baljit Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab.



A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against them in Karnal.

In another crackdown, police in Palwal district have arrested four accused and confiscated 51 kg of 100-gram drugs from their possession. The seized contraband was concealed in 10 bags in a vehicle that was stopped at a checkpoint, police said.

A case in this connection was registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

