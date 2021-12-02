Two held with around 9.5 kg drugs in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two persons from the Ghitorni village of South district in the national capital and seized around 9.5 kgs of drugs from their possession.



According to police, the seized drugs cost around Rs 50 lakhs and were recovered from their car.

"The accused are identified as Ranjit Raina (51) and Gulshan Kumar (36), residents of Haryana's Kurukshetra," police added.

The police informed that the case has now been shifted to Crime Branch. (ANI)

