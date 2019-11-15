Two held with drugs by Pune Custom officers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Two people were arrested in possession with drugs by the Pune Custom officers in the last two days said Commissioner Customs on Friday.

Both the accused have been identified as Nayantara Gupta and Dravid Francis.

"On November 12, Nayantara Gupta was apprehended and 54 gms of Mephedrone and 416 Nos. of LSD Stamps total valued Rs 24 lakhs was seized, read an official statement.

According to the official release of Commissioner of Custom, this was a major seizure of LSD Stamps in the recent time by the Narcotics Cell of Customs, Pune.

Whereas, in the second case, a Nigerian National David Francis was arrested on November 13 and 52 gms of cocaine was recovered worth Rs. 4.16 lakhs.

Both the accused are being probed by the officers of Pune Customs Anti-Narcotics Cell. (ANI)

