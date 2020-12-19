Two held with illegal arms in Haryana's Sirsa

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], December 19 (ANI): Two people were arrested for illegal possession of 14 pistols and 24 live ammunition in Kairpur area of Sirsa district on Saturday.

A case has been registered a case against the accused identified as Dara Singh alias Dildar of Vaidwala and Amarjit Singh of Khairpur district Sirsa, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhupinder Singh said the police have recovered 14 illegal pistols and 24 live ammunition from the possession of both the accused.



"Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge Inspector had received important information that some people from Khairpur area had a large cache of illegal weapons and were preparing to carry out a major criminal offence," Singh said.

The arrested accused Dara Singh was of criminal nature and 11 criminal cases have already been registered against him under various sections including murder, attempt to murder, rape, Arms Act, theft, and assault.

The arrested accused Dara Singh along with his other accomplices was trying to attack his old opponents with these illegal weapons, they added. (ANI)

