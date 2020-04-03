Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru has arrested two persons for allegedly possessing illicit liquor.
The probe team also allegedly seized bottles worth Rs 1.25 lakhs from their possession on Thursday.
A case has been registered against the accused and investigation into the matter is underway, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police informed ANI.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Two held with illicit liquor in Bengaluru
ANI | Updated: Apr 03, 2020 08:58 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru has arrested two persons for allegedly possessing illicit liquor.