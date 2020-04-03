Two held with illicit liquor in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru has arrested two persons for allegedly possessing illicit liquor.

The probe team also allegedly seized bottles worth Rs 1.25 lakhs from their possession on Thursday.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation into the matter is underway, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police informed ANI.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

