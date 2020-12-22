Two held with over 7 kg opium in Haryana

Representative Image
ANI | Updated: Dec 22, 2020 14:47 IST


Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested two persons on the charges of possessing and transporting the drug and seized over 7 kg of opium from their possession in Jind district.
Sharing the information regarding the arrest and seizure of opium here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson said that the arrested accused were identified as Satish of Jind and Balwinder Kumar, a resident of Tohana. Both were apprehended by a police team from near bus stop Kinana.

According to Haryana police, after getting a tip-off about the smuggling of drugs in a car, a naka was established near Kinana bus stop.
"The suspects were coming from Julana side to Jind. Police had stopped a car bearing a Haryana registration number for checking. During the search, police recovered 2 kg 56 grams of opium from Satish while 5 kg 90 grams opium seized from the possession of Balwinder," the police said.
A case has been registered under in this connection and the accused had been taken on remand by producing in the court and the matter is under thorough investigation. (ANI)

