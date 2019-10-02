Two IAS officers put on waitlist in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday divested two IAS officers of their responsibilities and put them on the waitlist.

In an order, the Department of Appointment and Personnel put IAS officers Ajay Kumar Singh and Pawan Singh on the waitlist.

Ajay Kumar Singh was the Secretary of Khadi and Village Industry Board, while Pawan Singh was posted as a Secretary in the Department of Housing and Urban Planning.

On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid and seized Rs 15 lakh from the residence of Singh, a former District Magistrate of Saharanpur.

The agency is probing allegations of wrongdoing in the allocation of sand mining leases in Saharanpur. (ANI)

