Two IEDs, live grenade, ammunition recovered during separate counter-insurgency operations in Meghalaya

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 21 (ANI): Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were found in Meghalaya's Rechangre village on Tuesday.

IEDs1.jpg" alt="" class="img-responsive">



During a counter-insurgency operation in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, one IED was assembled in a pressure cooker and another in a tin plaint box.

Both IEDs were destroyed in situ and a case has been registered.

In another counter-insurgency operation conducted today, West Garo Hills police recovered one live grenade and 6 live 7.62mm ammunition from Du'magitok village located approx 15 km from Tura. (ANI)

