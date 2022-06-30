Two including minor caught with 249 kg ganja in Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police seized 249 Kg of ganja from a vehicle and caught two persons including a minor.

According to Police, an SUV transporting ganja was intercepted in Kovvur police station limits on Tuesday. The due, who were taken into custody, are residents of Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district.

One of them is identified as Rathod Babloo, aged 25 years. The minor is 17 years old and studying in intermediate.



On interrogation, it was revealed that both started on June 20 from Zaheerabad and went to Maradmalli where they collected 124 packets of Ganja weighing about 249 kg. They were caught on their way back to Zaheerabad

Police had the information of transportation of ganja and caught the vehicle in between.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

