Two Indian Army jawans killed in encounter with terrorists in Naushera

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Two Army soldiers were killed during an encounter with terrorists in Naushera sector on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

They have been identified as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar.

"In the intervening night of December 31- January 1, a contact was established with infiltrators in a forest in Naushera Sector. The heavily armed terrorists retaliated by fire. In the ensuing exchange of fire, two soldiers of the Indian Army were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom," a defence spokesperson said.

He said that the operation is in progress.

Raghunath, 29, belonged to Maharashtra and is survived by his wife. Magar, 25, hailed from Nepal and is survived by his parents.

"Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar were brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to them for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

