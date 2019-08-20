Representative image
Representative image

Two Indo-Bangla border haats in Meghalaya to start by next month

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:45 IST

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Two Indo-Bangla border haats will become operational in Meghalaya by next month, state additional chief secretary Rebecca V Suchiang on Tuesday announced.
The chief secretary made the announcement at a bilateral meeting of deputy commissioners, district magistrates and superintendents of police from border districts of Meghalaya and Bangladesh here.
"Two 'border haats' at Bholaganj and Ryngku both in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya bordering Bangladesh will become operational by September while another at Nolikata in South West Khasi Hills district will become functional by December this year," Suchiang said.
'India-Bangladesh border haat' is a border trade market between the two countries. It is a marketplace as well as a reunion spot for families living on both sides.
Officials from the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier, and Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) were also present during the meeting.
Suchiang also informed about setting up of Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the two strategic locations - Shella in East Khasi Hills district and Borsora in South West Khasi Hills district.
"This is the right forum for generating options based on consensus," she said.
An ICP is already being constructed at Dawki in West Jaintia Hills district.
She also shared about the initiatives to set up border haats at Huroi in East Jaintia Hills district and Dalu in West Garo Hills district.
"There were also decisions which were under status quo as long-standing issues cannot be resolved overnight," she said adding that the meetings in the past have been very cordial and there were excellent decisions that had borne fruits.
"There has been some progress since the previous meeting held in Mymensing district," she added.
The chief secretary also said that mechanisms about how to expedite the repatriation of jailed Indians and Bangladeshis should be adopted suggesting that the BSF and BGB should come up with standard operating procedures to avoid delays and come up with solid propositions that should be approved by governments of both the countries. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:08 IST

P Chidambaram to move SC tomorrow against Delhi HC order...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram will move the Supreme Court on Wednesday to challenge the Delhi High Court order which dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in cases filed by the CBI and the ED related to his alleged role in INX Media scam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:55 IST

40 lakh families affected by floods to get Rs 10,000 each: K'taka Min

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Forty lakh families affected by floods in Karnataka will get a compensation of Rs 10,000 each from the state government, cabinet minister JC Madhu Swamy on Tuesday said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:52 IST

Central team to visit calamity-hit states without waiting for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): In a significant decision, Home Minister Amit Shah has decided that Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will be immediately constituted in the aftermath of a natural calamity without waiting for the memorandum from the state concerned.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:49 IST

Mumbai court sentences Chhota Rajan to 8 years imprisonment in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Tuesday sentenced gangster Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan and five others to eight years imprisonment for attempting to murder hotelier BR Shetty in 2012.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:43 IST

DCW writes to Delhi Police seeking reply over non-arrest of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written to the Delhi Police wanting to know the reasons for not arresting the accused in the immolation of a 35-year-old widow allegedly by her in-laws in Nizamuddin area here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:38 IST

Odisha: Rare flying snake seized from man's possession

Bhubaneswar(Odisha) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Officials from the Odisha Forest Department on Tuesday seized a rare flying snake from the possession of a boy in Bhubaneswar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:25 IST

Raj Thackeray appeals MNS workers not to gather outside ED...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday appealed party workers to respect the investigative agencies and not to gather outside the ED office in Mumbai on August 22.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:59 IST

Adopt caution in admitting other party cadre: Amit Shah

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): In a bid to quell any discontent over taking members from other parties ahead of the crucial assembly elections in four states, BJP president Amit Shah has asked the state in-charges to be cautious over the admission process.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:55 IST

Punjab: STF arrests 3 in Ludhiana, 1kg heroin

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A special task force (STF) on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly peddling drugs and seized over 1 kg of heroin from their possession, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:41 IST

Centre approves Rs 4,432 crore additional assistance to Odisha,...

New Delhi, [India] Aug 20 (ANI): A high-level committee (HLC) chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah has approved additional central assistance of Rs 4,432.10 crore to Karnataka, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for natural calamities faced by them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:28 IST

J-K: Army jawan killed as Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector

Krishna Ghati (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier on Tuesday lost his life as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:09 IST

Assam: First humanoid robot 'Palki' serves up delicacies at...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Waitress Palki at Guwahati's Uruka restaurant is the talk of the town!

Read More
iocl