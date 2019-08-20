Two Indo-Bangla border haats in Meghalaya to start by next month

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Two Indo-Bangla border haats will become operational in Meghalaya by next month, state additional chief secretary Rebecca V Suchiang on Tuesday announced.

The chief secretary made the announcement at a bilateral meeting of deputy commissioners, district magistrates and superintendents of police from border districts of Meghalaya and Bangladesh here.

"Two 'border haats' at Bholaganj and Ryngku both in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya bordering Bangladesh will become operational by September while another at Nolikata in South West Khasi Hills district will become functional by December this year," Suchiang said.

'India-Bangladesh border haat' is a border trade market between the two countries. It is a marketplace as well as a reunion spot for families living on both sides.

Officials from the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier, and Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) were also present during the meeting.

Suchiang also informed about setting up of Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the two strategic locations - Shella in East Khasi Hills district and Borsora in South West Khasi Hills district.

"This is the right forum for generating options based on consensus," she said.

An ICP is already being constructed at Dawki in West Jaintia Hills district.

She also shared about the initiatives to set up border haats at Huroi in East Jaintia Hills district and Dalu in West Garo Hills district.

"There were also decisions which were under status quo as long-standing issues cannot be resolved overnight," she said adding that the meetings in the past have been very cordial and there were excellent decisions that had borne fruits.

"There has been some progress since the previous meeting held in Mymensing district," she added.

The chief secretary also said that mechanisms about how to expedite the repatriation of jailed Indians and Bangladeshis should be adopted suggesting that the BSF and BGB should come up with standard operating procedures to avoid delays and come up with solid propositions that should be approved by governments of both the countries. (ANI)

