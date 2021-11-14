Two Indore doctors announce they won't provide their services to unvaccinated people from Nov 30

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): In order to spread awareness regarding COVID-19 vaccination, two doctors in the Indore district has decided that they will not give their services to those patients who have not taken both the doses of vaccine from November 30.

Dr Ajay Chaglani and Dr Pinki Bhatia have written letters to the District collector and the Indian Medical Association informing them about the decision.

"In the letter written to the DC, I have extended my support to the mega vaccination drive being carried by the district administration," said Dr Ajay Chaglani, who was a government doctor earlier but now runs a private clinic after retirement.



"I have taken this step to make people aware of the vaccine so that people get the vaccine as soon as possible and Indore becomes corona free," he added.

Dr Pinki Bhatia (Topiwala), who runs a physiotherapy clinic in Indore, said to ANI, " We have a staff of 20-25 people, 50 people come daily for physiotherapy, who have to come in physical contact with the clients."

"The government has given free facility for Covid-19 vaccination, so we are taking these steps for awareness. If stop the treatment, people will be forced to get vaccinated," Bhatia added. (ANI)

