Two infants found abandoned near Pashan Lake in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Two infants, identified to be one-day-old, were found abandoned near Pashan Lake here on Tuesday morning, the police said.
The babies -- a boy and a girl -- have been taken to a hospital.
"Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the infants and took them to a hospital. They have been identified to be one-day-old," the police said.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 14, 2020 13:43 IST
