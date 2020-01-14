Two infants found abandoned near Pashan Lake in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Two infants, identified to be one-day-old, were found abandoned near Pashan Lake here on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The babies -- a boy and a girl -- have been taken to a hospital.

"Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the infants and took them to a hospital. They have been identified to be one-day-old," the police said.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

