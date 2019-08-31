Two injured after tree falls on Mumbai road

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 31 (ANI): Two people were injured after a tree fell on the car plying on the road here on Saturday morning.

This incident took place at Sane Guruji Marg in Mumbai.

No casualties were reported in the incident. However, the car has been partially damaged.

Locals were seen gathered at the spot after the incident.

On the other hand, heavy rains have wreaked havoc in many districts of Maharashtra. The state has been ravaged by the heavy and continuous downpour, severely affecting the transportation and crippling the normal life. (ANI)

