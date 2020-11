Chapra (Bihar) [India], November 21 (ANI): Two people got injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja celebrations in Chapra district in Bihar, on Friday.





Dr. Shahid, a doctor at Sadar Hospital said, "Two people got injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Chapra area of Saran, Bihar. One of them is seriously injured." (ANI)