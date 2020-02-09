Two inter-state illegal firearms traffickers arrested in Delhi

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Two men were arrested here for allegedly trafficking illegal firearms into the national capital, Delhi Police">Delhi Police said on Sunday.

A team of Delhi Police">Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested the two inter-state traffickers and seized 21 illegal pistols and 50 live cartridges from them.

These pistols were brought to Delhi to supply to criminals of Delhi and National capital region.

The arrested duo have been identified as Santoshi (50) and Pritam Singh (20).

Both of them hail from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

"Several gangs are indulging in the supply of illegal weapons to the criminals of Delhi/NCR. Eventually, an information was received that Santoshi and his associate Pritam Singh both are involved in inter-state illegal firearms trafficking and they would be coming to Delhi to supply the arms and ammunition to some criminals of NCR", the Delhi Police">Delhi Police special cell said in a press statement.

A team comprising sub-inspectors Rohit Kumar, Ajay Swami and ASI Ashok, ASI Sanjeev, ASI Surender, Const. Sunil, Ct. Mukesh, Ct. Saurabh and others was formed to develop and act upon this information.

"The team received a tipoff that Santoshi and Pritam were coming to deliver a consignment to the criminals near Dilshad Garden Metro Station. On this, a trap was laid and on Friday at about 6 pm, accused persons were apprehended near Dilshad Garden Metro Station, New Delhi along with 21 illegal pistols and 50 live cartridges", Special Cell added.

Accused Santoshi has been supplying arms and ammunitions to the criminals for the last four years. He has previously been arrested in three cases of Arms Act. (ANI)

