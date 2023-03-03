Two interstate snatchers arrested from Delhi's Shahdara district

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Two snatchers who operated interstate have been arrested from the Shahdara district of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The arrests happened a few days ago

Delhi Police tracked via CCTV visuals for 25 km the route taken by the snatchers.



"Delhi police arrested two inter-state snatchers after tracking their 25 km route through CCTV visuals. Snatchers were released from jail a month ago and had committed a crime again in Delhi," said Rohit Meena, DCP Shahdara.

A few days ago Delhi police launched an operation against the two snatchers and nabbed them from Shahdara district, police said

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

