Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists neutralised by security forces in Anantnag: J-K DGP

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday informed that two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the encounter at Anantnag. He stated that the two terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"Both terrorists neutralised in the ongoing encounter at Anantnag. They belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed. As per preliminary identification, one was local terrorists and one was Pakistani. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered. Operation is over," Dilbag Singh said.

According to the police, the encounter began early on Monday in Anantnag district's Srigufwara area. (ANI)

