Two JeM terror associates arrested in J-K's Tral

Tral (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Two terror associates of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been arrested in Tral area, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday.

The two terrorists identified as Reyaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Amirabad Tral and Mohd Umer Tantray resident of Aripal Tral were arrested by a joint team of Awantipora Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force.

"Both these terror associates have been involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the JeM terrorists as well as in transporting of arms/ ammunition of the terrorists in Tral and Awantipora areas," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a press release.

Moreover, incriminating materials including explosive material have been recovered from them in Tral area.

An FIR has been registered against the said arrested terror associates in Police Station Tral under relevant sections of law, police said. (ANI)

