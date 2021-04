Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 14 (ANI): Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, along with three over ground workers (OGWs), have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Inspector-General of Kashmir police Vijay Kumar informed that JeM terrorists Zaheen Javaid Dar and Javaid Ahmed Dar along with three OGWs have been arrested by Kulgam police.



More details awaited. (ANI)