Two journalists arrested for extorting money from salon owner in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Two journalists were arrested by police for allegedly extorting money from a salon and spa owner in Goregaon.



"A salon and spa owner who is a woman complained that two journalists were extorting money from her for the last 2 months. We laid a trap and caught them," Deepak Phatangare, ACP, Goregaon told reporters on Thursday.

"The accused tried to harass the woman by asking for details regarding the salon. The owner of the salon had given them money earlier. They were demanding money again for the past 15 days and their demand was Rs 50,000 this time," he said.

"We laid a trap and nabbed both the accused red-handed while they were taking money and we have registered a case of extortion against them," the ACP added. (ANI)

